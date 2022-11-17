The Tennessee Titans visit one of the most iconic stadiums in America for a Thursday Night Football showdown on the frozen tundra.

The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). Both teams are coming off wins, trying to score a second straight on short rest after playing Sunday. That said, the Titans have won six of their last seven and the Packers have lost five of their last six.

The Packers and Titans both rely on dynamic rushing attacks. Titans running back Derrick Henry is the NFL’s second-leading rusher, averaging 102.6 yards per game, but Green Bay’s duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combine for 119.2 yards per game.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play for the second-straight week after missing two games with an ankle injury. He threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury against the Denver Broncos. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a season-high three touchdowns in the Packers’ overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

How to watch Tennessee Titans-Green Bay Packers on Amazon Prime, TV?

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on NewsChannel 5 in the Nashville area but exclusively streamed via Amazon Prime elsewhere.

Tennessee Titans score updates vs. Green Bay Packers: Live from Lambeau Field

Fourth quarter

Aaron Rodgers continues to be outplayed by Ryan Tannehill

5:26 left: Aaron Rodgers misses another open receiver on third down.

Packers have to go on fourth down, and Rodgers’ pass is long over the head of Allen Lazard. Bad, bad football from the Packers QB.

6:59 left: Ryan Tannehill lowers his shoulder but takes a big hit short of the line to gain on third down. Up by 10 with this time remaining is not the time for Tannehill to take big hits.

Packers punt return out to midfield.

Kristian Fulton is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, per the team.

9:23 left: Aaron Rodgers misses an open Sammy Watkins on third down. Big stop by the Titans defense.

Derrick Henry starts this drive at 24 carries for 73 yards. Also, Teair Tart was helped off the field during the last drive.

10:44 left: Ryan Tannehill intercepted by an undercutting Rasul Douglas in Packers territory. Not optimal. Titans could have gone up three scores, now have to get a stop.

12:08 left: Ryan Tannehill has made some good throws, but has also made some easy and open throws on third down to move the chains. That time was to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd and long.

14:01 left: Packers three-and-out. Titans offense can put this thing away.

Austin Hooper TD extends Titans lead again

14:55 left: Touchdown Titans! Austin Hooper holds onto the ball long enough to secure the TD up the seam between two Packers defenders. Ball was out and in the lap of a Packers player, but after Hooper completed the catch. 16-yard reception.

This Titans offense looks very good tonight, culminating in the first fourth quarter TD of the season. Titans 27, Packers 17.

Third quarter

End of the third quarter: Titans have a first down at the Packers’ 16-yard line to begin the fourth.

Ryan Tannehill: 19-23, 247 yards and a touchdown.

1:34 left: Robert Woods is wide open into Packers territory.

Something has changed, whether it’s the Packers defense or the Titans offense creating these open looks. But this is the best passing game of the season for Ryan Tannehill and his receivers.

Aaron Rodgers’ 2nd TD to Christian Watson keeps Packers within range

2:09 left: That was a quick response. Aaron Rodgers threw to Randall Cobb for 28 yards, to Allen Lazard for 23 yards and to Christian Watson for a 9-yard TD.

Aaron Jones end around converts the 2-point play. Titans 20, Packers 17.

Derrick Henry jump pass TD gives Titans two-score lead

5:17 left: What a drive, punctuated by Derrick Henry’s jump pass TD to Austin Hooper. Great sequence ends in a touchdown as the Titans push out a two-score lead.

Josh Lambo’s PAT bounces off right upright and is no good. Hmmm. Titans 20, Packers 9.

6:49 left: Derrick Henry is left alone on a screen. 42 yards later, first and goal for the Titans.

7:38 left: Chig Okonkwo catches a rainbow pass from Ryan Tannehill for a big gain. The ball was definitely moving, but the Titans rush to the line of scrimmage and get a play off.

8:29 left: Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal is good. Titans 14, Packers 9.

8:34 left: Good news for the Titans: They get a stop, and the Packers are forced to try a field goal.

Bad news: Teair Tart and Denico Autry down on consecutive plays.

11:00 left: Packers run game getting a push to start second half. Packers near the Titans’ 30.

13:28 left: Packers use A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones in the same formation, with a little triple option pitch to Jones for the first down.

Second quarter

HALFTIME: Titans 14, Packers 6. Tennessee with 171 total yards to Green Bay’s 96.

Titans extend lead on Derrick Henry touchdown

32 seconds left: Touchdown Titans! Derrick Henry storms through the left side for the 5-yard touchdown.

Titans are 6-9 on third downs, lead 14-6 over Green Bay.

1:32 left: Robert Woods third down catch to move the chains. Packers satisfied to let the Titans gain 11 yards on 3rd and 9 all night.

2:00 left: Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods, and the Titans are at the Packers’ 29-yard line.

3:21 left: Aaron Rodgers just out of the end zone when he was called for intentional grounding on third down. Packers punt is short, and the Titans will have great field position.

4:54 left: Derrick Henry is stuffed on 4th down. 18 plays, 0 points.

Not much room for Henry inside. 10 minutes, 6 seconds was the length of that drive.

4:59 left: Robert Woods is just short on 3rd and 10, so the Titans have a 4th and 1 from the Packers’ 4-yard line.

Derrick Henry time again?

7:37 left: Titans now with 12 plays on this drive, now entering the red zone.

12:06 left: Derrick Henry direct snap and dive for the first down. Near midfield.

12:15 left: Austin Hooper has become a third down centerpiece for the Titans offense. 3rd and 10 conversion on a good throw by Tannehill.

Matt LaFleur challenges the spot, and Hooper is ruled short of the first down line. Derrick Henry time on 4th down?

First quarter

Packers rush to the line, score TD before end of the quarter

0:00 left: Aaron Rodgers rushes the Packers offense to the line to get a play off before the quarter ends. He waits, waits, waits and finds Christian Watson on a jump ball for a TD. Titans defense had at least 13 players on the field at the snap.

PAT blocked by Denico Autry. Andrew Adams should have tried to run it back. Dylan Cole eventually does to no avail. Titans 7, Packers 6.

4:40 left: Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb for a big chunk into Titans territory. Rodgers had all sorts of time.

7:01 left: Titans three-and-out and a punt on drive No. 2. Ryan Tannehill was sacked after both Dennis Daley and Derrick Henry missed blocks, and that set back the drive.

9:11 left: Packers three-and-out on a run, run, incomplete pass sequence.

10:36 left: Touchdown Titans! Tannehill finds Dontrell Hilliard for his fourth touchdown catch of the year. 14-yard reception, and he’s the team leader in TD catches. He and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the only two players with multiple TD catches for the Titans this season.

8 plays, 83 yards. Offensive line was really, really good on the drive.

Josh Lambo PAT good. Titans 7, Packers 0.

13:55 left: Ryan Tannehill has all the time in the world to find Treylon Burks for 43 yards on 3rd and 7.

Kudos to the Titans offensive line to allow for the deep shot.

15:00 left: Packers win the toss, defer. Here comes Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense.

Pregame: Jeffery Simmons active, Josh Lambo in for Randy Bullock

Inactives are out, and Randy Bullock, Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree are out while Jeffery Simmons and Josh Lambo is active.

Simmons missed last Sunday’s win over Denver with an ankle injury. Lambo will be the Titans’ kicker tonight. Packers starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will play.

Titans starting offensive line tonight

With Ben Jones out, Aaron Brewer shifts to center. That means, from left to right according to warmups: Dennis Daley, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Nate Davis, Nicholas Petit-Frere.

