Tennessee sophomore linebacker enters transfer portal

Sophomore linebacker Aaron Willis has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Willis announced his decision on Friday.

“I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Willis announced. “Three years of eligibility left.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Willis appeared in eight games for the Vols in 2021. He totaled one tackle and 0.5 tackles for a loss.

Willis signed with the Vols on Dec. 16, 2020 during the early signing period. He came to Tennessee from Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia.

Tennessee concluded spring practices April 14 under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium versus Ball State.

