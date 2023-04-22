Tennessee moves to protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits

Tennessee’s GOP-controlled state legislature passed a proposal to protect the gun industry just weeks after a deadly school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children.

The bill — which passed over the strenuous objection of Democratic lawmakers this week — shields gun and ammunition dealers and manufacturers from lawsuits.

It is now on its way to the desk of. Gov. Bill Lee, who is expected to sign it, despite calling for a special legislative session on gun reform Friday, just two hours after the state legislature wrapped up its work for the year.

“This is just to try to help businesses in this state that have chosen to come here, to give them a little civil liability,” said the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Joey Hensley, CBS reported.

The bill is a dramatic reversal for Democrats who hoped to capitalize on the recent shooting by a crazed killer to push new gun control measures in the state.

“I am challenging you not to pass this bill because we need to do more to protect citizens from gun violence than the people making the guns that people can use to kill more people,” said Democratic State Sen. London Lamar.

Earlier this month the legislature expelled two Democratic lawmakers — Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson — as punishment for their participation in an anti-gun floor protest which disrupted proceedings in the state capital. The punitive move came in for significant criticism and both legislators were swiftly resinated by their constituents.





Tennessee’s GOP-controlled state legislature has passed a proposal to protect the gun industry. AP





Six people were killed at the Covenant School on March 27. Zila / MEGA





Protestors stormed the State Capitol in the wake of the shooting. Getty Images

Lee did not set a date for the special session, The Tennessean reported, but it is expected to take place within weeks.

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons,” Lee said in a statement released Friday evening. “We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process, and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”