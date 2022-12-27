Tennessee mom used her child as shield in armed carjackings

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police.

Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported.

Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station.

She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m. Wilson approached the victim as she was filling the car with gas and allegedly pointed a gun at her before taking off in the Nissan, police said.

Roughly a half hour later, cops got a call of shots fired at an intersection, where a man said Wilson allegedly stole his Mercedes Benz. The man told officers she fired one shot and used her 5-year-old as a human shield, the outlet reported.

Police recovered both vehicles before another was reported stolen in a nearby county. Investigators linked Wilson to the carjacking of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, which she allegedly crashed on Interstate 24, according to Clarksville Now.

Officers later found Wilson at a motel, the Days Inn, and arrested her just before 11 p.m. Her child was with her at the time and was unharmed.

Wilson is facing a charge of aggravated robbery, according to WZTV.