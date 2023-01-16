Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband

A manhunt is underway for a missing Tennessee mother of two, Britney Watson, and her former husband, Kevin Watson, a person of interest in her disappearance who may be suicidal, authorities say.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced 34-year-old Britney’s disappearance on Sunday after she was last seen on Jan. 7 at a motel on Interstate 40 in Jackson, Tennessee.

Later on Sunday, Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. announced that authorities located Kevin’s vehicle in the area of Big Eddy lake north of Brownsville and were “searching the immediate area around it.”

Garrett told Fox News Digital that authorities “have evidence that indicates” Kevin, who is considered a person of interest in his former wife’s disappearance, may be armed and suicidal.

MISSING MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN BRITNEY TEE LAST SEEN A WEEK AGO: POLICE

Britney Watson was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie, according to authorities.

The couple divorced about four years ago and were trying to get back together but were experiencing some “domestic issues,” the sheriff said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE’S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE’S ARREST

“It’s a tragic situation here, a domestic situation,” Garrett said. “We need to keep in mind that there are two small children in this situation and pray for them and their family.”

A GoFundMe titled “Help Mama Jean get to her baby” that Britney’s mother, Jeanann Beasley, shared on Facebook states that the 34-year-old “was allegedly killed by her husband.” Garrett confirmed that authorities have reason to believe Britney is deceased.

MISSING MOM ANA WALSHE’S FORMER MASSACHUSETTS HOME BURNS

It is unclear why Britney was at a motel in Jackson on Jan. 7. The sheriff’s office deployed cadaver dogs to her home on Hillville Loop in Haywood County on Sunday in an effort to potentially locate her remains but were unable to find anything.

Britney Watson, a missing Tennessee mother of two, was last seen on Jan. 7.

Garrett is confident that authorities will find Kevin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We will probably be able to locate him because, as I said, we found the truck, we found the note, and we have tracking dogs out there that’s going to help us search the area. We are also using deputies on foot and a drone unit,” the sheriff told WBBJ.

Britney is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie, according to authorities.