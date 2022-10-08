Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas, Utah-UCLA and more

The beauty of college football will be on display in Week 6. If you looked at this list of games in the summer, you would have keyed in on two games: Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Oklahoma vs. Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

But that’s not the case any longer. Those games will attract attention, no doubt, but will likely have far fewer national implications than a ranked matchup between TCU and Kansas. Kansas has come out of nowhere to start the year 5-0 and now its coach is one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel.

Things certainly change quickly in this sport. What other surprises could be in store this weekend?

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: UT -3 | Total: 64.5

Tennessee already put an end to its losing streak to Florida this season. Can the Vols do it again, this time with LSU? The Vols are 4-0 and boast one of the top offenses in the country under head coach Josh Heupel. Hendon Hooker, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. The Tigers are off to a 4-1 start in their first season under Brian Kelly. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got banged up in LSU’s win over Auburn last week but is expected to play vs. Tennessee.

Time: Noon | TV: FS1 | Line: TCU -6.5 | Total: 68.5

Improbably, the Jayhawks are 5-0 and ranked for the first time since 2009. This is a program that hadn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009 and had gone 8-106 in Big 12 play over its previous 13 seasons. Lance Leipold has overseen this turnaround at head coach with quarterback Jalon Daniels playing at a high level. TCU is playing incredibly well, too. The Horned Frogs are in their first year under Sonny Dykes and are 4-0 on the year. Their most recent result was a 55-24 thumping of Oklahoma. In the win, TCU had nearly 700 yards of offense and gashed the Sooners for four touchdowns of 60-plus yards.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Utah -3.5 | Total: 64.5

Four teams remain undefeated in Pac-12 play so far this season. And with divisions eliminated, this conference title race could be very exciting. UCLA, now 5-0, played four lackluster opponents to open the year before upsetting a ranked Washington team at home last Friday night. The Utes are the defending Pac-12 champions and have won four straight after a disappointing road loss to Florida in Week 1. The Utes have a strong defense and notched four interceptions in last week’s win over Oregon State.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -13 | Total: 65.5

The Trojans are 5-0 and up to No. 6 in the AP poll headed into this weekend’s home game against Washington State. Caleb Williams was excellent once again against Arizona State last week, but he did finally throw his first interception of the year. It was the first turnover of the year for USC, which is still No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin at plus-14. Washington State, meanwhile, bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Oregon by cruising past Cal 28-9 at home to improve to 4-1 on the year. QB Cameron Ward is a dynamic talent, but he’ll need to limit his turnovers if WSU wants to pull off a big upset at The Coliseum.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -24.5 | Total: 51.5

A few months ago, most expected massive stakes for this game. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had some of the spiciest offseason drama in recent memory with a war of words over NIL, among other things. The two claim to have squashed their beef, but that defiant Fisher news conference will be on the minds of many as the Aggies and Crimson Tide line up in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M upset the Tide in College Station last fall but the Aggies are off to a disappointing 3-2 start this year. Alabama, meanwhile, is 5-0 and up to No. 1 in the rankings following a convincing win over Arkansas.

Bryce Young, Alabama’s Heisman-winning quarterback, is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Arkansas win. Nonetheless, Alabama is still a massive favorite. That says a lot about where these two programs currently stand.