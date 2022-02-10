Tennessee jail inmates Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver dead after police pursuit

Two of the three inmates who escaped a Tennessee jail through an air vent last week died after a police pursuit in North Carolina, authorities said.

Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver – who busted out of Sullivan County Jail early Friday – led law enforcement on a chase after allegedly robbing a convenience store in the Tar Heel State, police said Monday.

The multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended when the duo crashed in Wilmington, according to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office:

It wasn’t clear how Carr and Sarver died.

The third escaped inmate, Johnny Brown, remained at large as of early Thursday, authorities said.

The trio had made their way out of the jail through an HVAC vent on the ceiling of their cell that led them to the roof.

An internal review into the bold escape is underway, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a Wednesday statement.

Cassidy said all of the jail’s vents have been inspected and additional measures to secure them were taken.

“We can say that a combination of facility failure and human error resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did,” Cassidy said.