No. 4 Tennessee football faces UT Martin in its homecoming game, serving as a bridge between the Vols’ big win over Alabama and their upcoming rivalry game against Kentucky.

The Vols (6-0) and Skyhawks (4-2) will play at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. It will be televised on SEC Network.

Tennessee is a heavy favorite over UTM, an FCS member of the Ohio Valley Conference. So the Vols could improve on their eye-popping numbers. They lead FBS in total offense (551 ypg) and rank No. 2 in scoring offense (47.7 ppg).

FANS BRING SKYHAWK TO NEYLAND?Gators, tigers and elephants: Tennessee player celebrates wins with stuffed animals

HOW VOLS RUN THE TABLETennessee goes 12-0 by beating No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and clearing these hurdles

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt connected for five TD passes against Alabama. But how long will they be in this game? A lopsided score could give more snaps to key backups who will be needed for Tennessee’s stretch run.

Tennessee football score vs UT Martin: Live updates

Second quarter

7:09 left: Touchdown Tennessee. UT Martin’s defense takes the bait on the fake WR screen, and forgets to cover Ramel Keyton. 17-yard touchdown for Keyton, his second of the day.

UT 38, UT Martin 7.

Hendon Hooker is 16-of-22 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

8:33 left: UT Martin three-and-out.

Jalin Hyatt’s first TD of the day, and the Vols are rolling

10:13 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Jalin Hyatt has been close to breaking one, and he finally does. 22-yard touchdown catch and run.

Vols 31, UT Martin 7.

10:23 left: UT Martin RB Sam Franklin fumbles deep in Skyhawks territory. Vols recover, will start drive on the UT Martin 31. Trevon Flowers forced the fumble, looked to be Aaron Beasley on the recovery.

10:57 left: Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal is good. Much less at stake on that kick than last week, though it also looked much more traditional coming off of his foot.

Story continues

Tennessee 24, UT Martin 7.

12:47 left: UT Martin with a three-and-out following a couple of good drives. UT’s defense brought the pressure on that drive.

14:45 left: Solon Page TFL.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Ramel Keyton’s 8-yard touchdown catch ends the quarter, on a nice throw from Hendon Hooker over the middle.

Tennessee 21, UT Martin 7.

13 seconds left: Hendon Hooker scrambles for 21 yards on 3rd and 19.

3:39 left: William Wright, the walk-on cornerback from Nashville, makes the third down interception. That’s the first of his career.

SECONDARY INJURY: Brandon Turnage injured in first quarter of Tennessee football vs. UT Martin

5:10 left: The Vols apparently can’t cover Colton Dowell. He has four catches for 77 yards already, and UT Martin is in UT territory.

Princeton Fant with another TD run

5:59 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Princeton Fant on the fullback dive has become a primary feature of the Vols’ go-to-go offense.

Tennessee 14, UT Martin 7.

6:51 left: Ramel Keyton on the post route to the UT Martin 2. A lot of room there for Hooker and Keyton to work.

UT Martin ties it up early

9:05 left: Touchdown UT Martin, and it’s Zoe Martin on the jet sweep. No one there for Vols off the left edge.

9:36 left: UT Martin takes a shot, and Colton Dowell makes the grab over De’Shawn Rucker. First and goal, UT Martin.

10:13 left: UT Martin with a little more room and tempo on the second drive. Skyhawks near midfield.

Tennessee TD on first drive

11:44 left: Jabari Small. Touchdown Tennessee. A 2-yard touchdown run caps off the Vols’ opening drive.

Tennessee 7, UT Martin 0.

13:22 left: Jalin Hyatt wins a one-on-one ball downfield. Scheduled post.

14:06 left: UT’s defense is ready to play, forcing a three-and-out. Good pressure from LaTrell Bumphus on third down.

15:00 left: UT Martin to receive. Let’s see if UT’s defense is ready to go today.

A Twitter List by AdamSparks

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football score vs UT Martin: Live updates in Neyland Stadium