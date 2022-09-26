Tennessee football against LSU game time, TV announced

Tennessee football will head to LSU for the first time since 2010 after an off week.

The No. 9 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Tigers (3-1, 1-0) will kick off at noon ET on Oct. 8 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It will be televised on ESPN.

Before that, LSU will play at Auburn. The Tigers have won three straight under first-year coach Brian Kelly after losing their opener to Florida State.

Tennessee gets an off week after beating Florida 38-33, its first win over the Gators since 2016.

The Vols have lost five straight in their series with LSU. They dropped home games in 2006, 2011 and 2017 and the SEC Championship game in 2007. LSU beat the Tennessee 16-14 in Tiger Stadium in 2010.

ennessee running back Jabari Small (2) offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) celebrate Small’s touchdown against Florida during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

