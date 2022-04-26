Tennessee firefighters rescue man stuck on lift 50 feet in air

Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a man who got stuck in a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground while trimming trees in Knox County on Monday, authorities said.

The property owner was cutting branches when one fell onto the control box for the lift and rendered the machine out of service, Rural Metro Fire Department said.

The man’s family said he was stuck in the basket 50 feet above the ground for nearly three hours before rescuers arrived, the department said.

High-angle rescue technicians brought the man safely back to the ground. No injuries were reported. 

“No emergency is ever the same, and tonight was no different,” the department said. “Great teamwork by all responders to get the man safely down!”

The man was trimming trees when a branch fell onto his lift and broke it.
Rural Metro Fire/Facebook
Tennessee rescue
No injuries were reported.
Rural Metro Fire/Facebook

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.