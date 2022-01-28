Tennessee dad kills two daughters, wife before turning gun on himself

A 32-year-old Tennessee man opened fire on his family in suburban Nashville on Friday — killing his two young daughters and his wife before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The Goodlettsville man called 911 about 6:30 a.m. and said he had just gunned down his 32-year-old wife and their daughters, ages 6 and 13, the Tennessean reported, citing Metro Nashville police spokesperson Brooke Reese.

While dispatchers tried to keep the man on the phone, an off-duty cop on his way home in the area rushed to the scene, where he tried to talk to the shooter over a PA system in the police car and get him to surrender, Reese said.

But a gunshot soon rang out from the home at 6:38 a.m.

The officer discovered the man dead in his living room and the 6-year-old dead in a bedroom, Reese said.

He found the 13-year-old girl in another room and the mother in the master bedroom.

Both were still alive but the girl was pronounced dead on arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the woman died later during surgery there, according to the police rep.

None of the dead were immediately identified pending notification of next of kin.

Animal control officials also responded to the tragic scene to tend to a couple of dogs found on the property, according to the news outlet.

Neighbor Ronnie Van Kleeck said he has often heard gunfire outside the home but never worried about any danger, adding that the man appeared to have a friendly disposition.

“It’s very disturbing,” he told the paper.