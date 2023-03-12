Tennessee basketball will be upset by Louisiana in March Madness, Seth Davis predicts

Seth Davis isn’t buying Tennessee basketball in March Madness.

The CBS basketball analyst made a March Madness prediction for the No. 4 seed Vols to get upset by No. 13 Louisiana in the Round of 64 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The reason: Zakai Zeigler’s injury.

“Tennessee overseeded because of their record but they don’t have their point guard in Zakai Zeigler,” Davis said on Selection Sunday.

The Vols (23-10) earned a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 13 Louisiana (26-7) on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, as part of the East Region. It is the fourth top-four seed in five NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Rick Barnes.

“I’m telling you, I think we’ve got as much a chance as anybody,” Barnes said Friday. “There’s a lot of teams that would like to be where we are right now. There’s a lot of teams that won’t look forward to a matchup with us.”

Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation before struggling toward the end of the season. The Vols have wins over No. 1 overall seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Kansas this season, but they also lost to Colorado early in the season and have lost seven of 12 entering March Madness, including Friday’s defeat against Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Zeigler’s injury is a reason for pessimism for the Vols. He was an SEC all-defensive team performer who had played at an elite level in SEC play, with five double-doubles.

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:Every game in first round of March Madness

PRINT YOUR BRACKET:Here’s how to fill out your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Seth Davis: Tennessee basketball upset by Louisiana in March Madness