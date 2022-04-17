Tennessee baseball tops Alabama 9-2 in ejection-riddled Saturday

The third Saturday in April did not go quietly Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The second game between Tennessee baseball and Alabama featured three ejections including Vols coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee fans cheering when foul balls were hit into the Alabama dugout and the Vols being instructed not to use their home-run celebration props.

Amid all the chaos, No. 1 Tennessee thrived to top Alabama 9-2 to pull even in the three-game series.

“I think it just comes down from Tony (Vitello), our head coach,” said Josh Elander, the hitting coach and acting head coach. “He is an emotional, passionate guy. … He allows them to play with freedom and play hard and be themselves. I think that has been our magic recipe since we have been here.”

The Crimson Tide beat UT 6-3 on Friday, ending UT’s 12-game winning streak to open SEC play. The teams play for the series win Sunday (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Jordan Beck homered twice Saturday to propel the Vols, who got key relief work from Camden Sewell after the game started with madness and an injury.

Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the first inning after a liner struck UT pitcher Chase Dollander, who left the game and later returned to the dugout with a sling on his right arm. Both were tossed by third-base coach Jeffrey Macias, who was the home-plate umpire Friday and in UT’s 8-4 loss to Texas in the 2021 College World Series.

DOLLANDER INJURY: Chase Dollander leaves Tennessee baseball vs. Alabama after being hit by line drive

VS. ALABAMA FRIDAY: Tennessee baseball suffers first SEC loss in 6-3 defeat against Alabama

Anderson ran onto the field and appeared irate with the Alabama dugout and head coach Brad Bohannan, who coaches third base, after Dollander was hit by the line drive. Vitello was already out of the dugout checking on Dollander when Macias tossed Anderson. Vitello ran straight at Macias, while Anderson continued talking to second-base umpire Joe Harris.

Story continues

“I think he told me he ran three miles this morning and he got a couple more steps in,” Elander said of Anderson. “I don’t know exactly what he said. I just know he loves coaching the pitchers, he’s really good at it and he’s going to take care of his guys.”

Vitello and Macias argued for about a minute before Macias ejected Vitello. Vitello took off his hat and bumped Macias, who jumped back and moved away from Vitello. Harris and first-base umpire Javerro January got between Vitello and Macias.

“That is one of the most fiery guys I have ever met, been a part of and one of the best coaches I have ever been with, too,” Beck said. “I am glad I am his player and glad he is my coach.”

Elander was the acting head coach the remainder of the game. Elander praised the contributions of director of operations Chad Zurcher, director of player development Luke Bonfield and volunteer assistant Richard Jackson to the coaching duties.

“It was a complete team effort,” Elander said.

Alabama first-base coach Matt Reida was tossed in the fourth inning by home-plate umpire Ryan Broussard after an exchange between the Vols dugout and Reida. Reida continued to point at the UT dugout after the ejection.

Macias instructed Tennessee in the sixth following Beck’s second homer to not celebrate home runs on the field with its typical coat and daddy hat props. The Vols celebrated Luc Lipcius’ homer later that inning in the dugout.

Beck also hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Sewell pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs on five hits after relieving Dollander and helping set up a Sunday rubber match for the first time this season.

“This team, like you’ve seen all year, we are exciting,” Beck said.. “We have a lot of good players. I don’t think it’ll be too tough for us. That is just what we bring to the table. We will do it again tomorrow.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball tops Alabama 9-2 in ejection-riddled Saturday