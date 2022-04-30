Tennessee bar shooting leaves two dead, two injured in Knoxville

Two people were killed and two others injured after gun fire let out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn., according to police.

Police responded to a shooting outside the bar on 2917 Tazwell Park at 9:45 p.m. and discovered four male victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

After a preliminary investigation, police said a fight led to the deadly shooting that left witnesses in the parking lot running for their lives.

The victims killed, who remain unidentified, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two injured men, also unidentified, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no suspects arrested as the investigation is ongoing.