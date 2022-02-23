Text size







Dreamstime









Tenneco



shares were skyrocketing Wednesday after the automotive parts manufacturer said it would be acquired and taken private by





Apollo Funds



for $7.1 billion, including debt.

Apollo Funds (ticker:





APO



) will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco’s closing price of $9.98 on Tuesday. Tenneco (





TEN



) will become a privately run company after the deal closes in the second half of 2022.