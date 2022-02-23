Text size
Tenneco
shares were skyrocketing Wednesday after the automotive parts manufacturer said it would be acquired and taken private by
Apollo Funds
for $7.1 billion, including debt.
Apollo Funds (ticker:
APO
) will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco’s closing price of $9.98 on Tuesday. Tenneco (
TEN
) will become a privately run company after the deal closes in the second half of 2022.
“In Apollo, we have a partner that recognizes the strength of our product portfolio and our ability to serve leading OEM [original equipment manufacturer] and aftermarket blue-chip customers globally,” said Tenneco CEO Brian Kesseler. “Specifically, this partnership will allow us to continue to invest in and grow Tenneco’s multiple segments and global footprint.”
Tenneco stock was up around 96% to $19.55 in premarket trading on Wednesday. Apollo stock was unchanged.
Tenneco also reported an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 11 cents a share. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 16 cents a share. The unadjusted loss was 42 cents a share. Revenue totaled $4.4 billion, down 6% year over year but beat consensus of $4.15 million.
For the 2021 fiscal year, Tenneco reported $18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $17.8 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings were $1.97 a share, coming in lower than the $2.25 expected by analysts.
The company said it was not providing guidance for 2022 due to the pending transaction with Apollo.
