Tencent Stock Sinks on Report of Record Money-Laundering Fine

Text size





Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province.

Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images









Tencent Holdings



dropped almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese technology giant faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations.

The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, found that Tencent’s WeChat Pay mobile network had allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.