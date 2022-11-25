Ten Thoughts on Mizzou’s 29-27 win over Arkansas

1) Is Brady Cook playing his way into the QB conversation for next year? Look, guys, I don’t know. But I’m not willing to say no for sure. I know everyone is convinced Sam Horn is great. And maybe he is. But are you willing to go into a year as big as next year with a guy you haven’t seen do it? If Cook played the way he did today all year this team is 9-3. Do you believe he can do it from the start next year with a full year under his belt? I totally understand if you don’t. But today is the first time I’ve considered that he might be the starter next year.

2) They’ve got two receivers you can build around and a couple more that are nice pieces. Dom Lovett is a star. Luther Burden is probably going to be. Mookie Cooper is a useful piece, if not a No. 1. Mekhi Miller has made plays every time you’ve given him a chance. The pieces are there. You have to keep them all together and that’s not easy in this day and age. But if all four of those guys return, Missouri’s passing game could be pretty fun next year, whoever is throwing the ball.

3) Why go for two in the third quarter?