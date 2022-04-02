Ten Sixers’ James Harden stats you really don’t want to read

Ten James Harden stats you really don’t want to read originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You may have noticed that things haven’t been going so well for James Harden.

The newest 76er got off to a terrific start after the 76ers acquired him from the Nets, averaging 26.5 points, 12 assists and 7.5 rebounds in his first four games while shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3.

The 76ers went 4-0 in those games. So far so good.

Then things turned. Big-time.

Harden sat out a loss against the Heat in early March with lingering hamstring discomfort, and since he came back he’s struggled with his shot, he’s been terrible from 3-point range, he’s committing a ton of turnovers and even his assists and rebounds have dropped.

Since that 4-0 start, the 76ers are 7-7 overall and 6-6 in 12 games with Harden in uniform, including three straight losses. They’ve dropped into the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, 2 ½ games behind the Heat with five to go.

And that 4-0 start seems so long ago.

How much has Harden struggled? Here are 10 stats – with a tip of the hat to Stathead – that illustrate just how poorly things have gone for the future Hall of Famer over the last few weeks.

27 PERCENT IS REALLY BAD: In four of his last 11 games, Harden has taken 10 or more shots and shot 27 percent or worse. No other 76er has had four such games all year. Harden has had four in three weeks.

ONE OF THE WORST IN THE LEAGUE: Even with his hot start, Harden is shooting just 40.4 percent from the field in his 16 games with the 76ers. That 40.4 percent figure ranks 169th out of 198 players who’ve taken at least 100 shots since Feb. 25. After shooting 59.2 percent in his first four games as a 76er, Harden is at 36.6 percent in his last 12. That ranks 137th out of 145 players who’ve taken at least 100 shots since March 7. He’s shot better than exactly eight NBA players since March 7.

THE 3’S AREN’T FALLING: Harden is 32-for-101 from 3 since joining the 76ers for 31.1 percent. That ranks 44th out of 48 players who’ve attempted at least 100 3’s since Feb. 25. Since his hot start, Harden is shooting 29.8 percent from 3 in his last 12 games. That’s 109th out of 119 players who’ve taken at least 50 3’s since March 7.

NEITHER ARE THE 2’S: Harden is shooting 48.2 percent from 2-point range since joining the 76ers. That ranks 146th out of 198 players since Feb. 25. Over the last 12 games, he’s down to 42.7 from 2-point range, which ranks 131st out of 145 NBA players during that span.

BRUTAL FOURTH QUARTERS: Harden shot 37.8 percent from the field in the fourth quarter of his 13 games in March. That ranked 57th out of 65 players who took at least 40 shots in the fourth quarter in March.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE 21 PERCENT? From 3-point range, Harden was 4-for-19 in the fourth quarter in 13 games in March. That’s 21.1 percent, which ranks 152nd out of 174 players who took at least 10 3’s in the fourth quarter in March.

A MONTH TO FORGET: Harden’s 39.2 percent shooting in March ranked 161st out of 179 players who took at least 100 shots in March. His 30.4 percent 3-point shooting in March ranked 122nd out of 141 players who took at least 50 3’s. The only 76ers to take 75 3’s in any month and shoot worse than Harden are Willie Burton (February 1995), Vernon Maxwell (March 1996), Allen Iverson (December 1996) and Nik Stauskas (November 2015).

13 YEARS IN A ROW: Harden has locked up his 13th consecutive season taking at least 200 3-pointers and shooting below 40 percent from 3 each year. No other player in NBA history has played 13 or more years, taken at least 200 3’s every year and never shot 40 percent in any season.

A SLIGHT DISPARITY: Even though he’s shooting just 34 percent from 3 as a 76er, Harden is averaging 6.8 attempts per game. That’s the second-highest figure in franchise history, behind only JJ Redick’s 7.3 per game in 2018 and 2019, when he hit 41 percent. Harden’s career average of 7.6 3-point attempts per game is eighth-highest in NBA history. His 36.2 percent 3-point shooting percentage ranks 225th in NBA history.

WHAT ABOUT THE TURNOVERS? Harden has committed 49 turnovers in 15 games, 14th-highest in the NBA since he joined the 76ers. He’s the only player in the NBA who’s averaging at least 3.2 turnovers per game and shooting below 42 percent during that span.