Ten People Shot, Six Injured In New York Subway Shooting – Update – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED THROUGHOUT Ten people were shot and six others injured in this morning’s New York City rush hour shooting, city officials said at a press briefing just after noon.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, officials said. Of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, five are in critical but stable condition. The non-gunshot injuries could include smoke inhalation, “shrapnel” wounds from the gunshots, or injuries sustained in the post-shooting rush of people.

Police officials described the shooter, who is still at large, as a Black male, 5’5 inches tall with heavy build, wearing a green construction vest and a red hooded sweatshirt. Earlier reports indicated the shooter was either wearing or carrying a gas mask.

Fire officials said the suspect was on the subway train near the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood when he took a canister from his backpack and set off some sort of smoke bomb. As the subway car filled with smoke, the shooter began firing his gun.

Although New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the press conference that the incident is not being investigated as terrorism, she later said nothing is being ruled out.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during the briefing that she was committing “the whole resources of our state to fight this surge in crime.” She described the shooter as “so cold hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted.”

Another press briefing is expected later this afternoon for updates.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the subway shooting, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said that White House senior staff are in touch with New York City officials to offer assistance as needed.

First responders reported that in addition to the shootings — which started on the train, and not, as earlier considered, the subway platform — they observed several suspicious devices or remnants, possibly the devices that filled the station with smoke prior to the shootings. The NYPD reiterated during the press briefing that there are no active explosive devices at the scene.

The shootings occurred just before 8:30 a.m. ET — rush hour — at the subway station or on the train in the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. “Shelter in place” orders were issued for several area schools.

Hochul tweeted this morning that she had been briefed on the incident. “First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues,” she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in isolation this week after testing positive for Covid, was not on the scene in Brooklyn. New York city First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo said Adams was coordinating the city’s response from his residence. “We will continue to throw all of city’s resources at this situation,” she said during the briefing.

@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 12, 2022

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022