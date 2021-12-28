Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ To End Broadway Run In January – The Hamden Journal

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is ending its Broadway run. The jukebox musical will play its final performance on January 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

The Tony-nominated production, which has been closed for several Christmas performances due to Covid, resumes shows December 28 for its final three weeks, producers said in a statement. The musical’s national tour also resumes December 28 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

No reason was provided for the permanent closure, but producers said the musical recouped its entire investment on Broadway. Ain’t Too Proud had reopened in October, having been shut down along with the rest of Broadway in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The musical originally opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. With a book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud features music from the iconic Motown group including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,”, as well as a few tunes from other Motown bands. Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious joined the producing team earlier this year.

The show’s five leads, Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel and Jelani Remy, will return for the show’s final three weeks.

Cast also includes Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.