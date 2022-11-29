‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed For Second Season By Hulu – The Hamden Journal

Hulu has ordered a second season of Tell Me Lies.

Based on Carola Lovering’s novel, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

The series from Hulu Originals stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner, Laura Lewis, and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produce for Vice Media’s Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer. Lovering serves as a consulting producer.