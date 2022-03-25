Television Publicity Executives Committee Unveils New Leadership Team – The Hamden Journal

The Television Publicity Executives Committee (TPEC) has unveiled its new leadership including two new co-chairs.

The group, which features senior communications professionals across the TV industry, has named Dustin Smith and Wendy Zocks as co-chairs.

Smith is the founder of Smithhouse, while Zocks is the founder of Wendy Zocks PR. The pair were previously Vice-Chairs for the past two years.

The leadership team also include Amy Prenner from The Prenner Group, who was a past chair, as well as Todd Beck, CEO, Beck Media & Marketing, who is treasurer, Julie Holland, VP, Communications, CBS and Joe Schlosser, EVP, Communications, Banijay Americas

Also new to the executive committee this year are Etienne Hernandez-Medina of H&M Communications and Cynthia Lieberman of Liebercomm, who joins as Head of Social Media.

TPEC has organized a number of virtual events during the pandemic between members and journalists, including The Hamden Journal, as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’ve been a part of TPEC for a long time and I’m thrilled to lead with Dustin,” said Zocks. “We are dedicated to bringing as many virtual events as we can and I am confident our fellow board members look forward to continuing to enhance the benefits of TPEC for all of our current and future members.”

“Working alongside this board, our membership and media partners during the past two years has been a gratifying experience, fostering connection during a challenging time,” added Smith. “I am honored to work alongside Wendy and the team as we look to expand TPEC’s value and offerings further.”