Teladoc stock surges after earnings as losses narrow

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were up about 13% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company posted a narrower loss than analysts were anticipating for its latest quarter, while slightly exceeding revenue expectations.

The company posted a net loss of $73.5 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with a loss of $84.3 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts tracked by FactSet were anticipating a 57-cent loss per share on the basis of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).