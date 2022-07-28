Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

Text size





Teladoc reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 billion, or $19.22 a share.

Courtesy of Teladoc





Teladoc Health



was falling more than 23% in premarket trading Thursday after the remote healthcare provider posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after recording a $3 billion impairment charge.

Teladoc (ticker: TDOC) reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 billion, or $19.22 a share, which included the charge that came to $18.78 on a per-share basis. A year earlier, Teladoc reported a loss of 86 cents a share.