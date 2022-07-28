Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

Text size
Teladoc Health
was falling more than 23% in premarket trading Thursday after the remote healthcare provider posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after recording a $3 billion impairment charge.
Teladoc (ticker: TDOC) reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 billion, or $19.22 a share, which included the charge that came to $18.78 on a per-share basis. A year earlier, Teladoc reported a loss of 86 cents a share.
Revenue in the quarter rose 18% to $592.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the period were $46.7 million, down from $66.8 million a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet has expected Teladoc to report a second-quarter loss of 61 cents a share on revenue of $588 million.
The second-quarter impairment charge follows a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge the company recorded in the first quarter.
Teladoc said it expects third-quarter revenue of $600 million to $620 million. The company said it anticipates third-quarter adjusted Ebitda of $35 million to $45 million, well below Wall Street forecasts of about $64 million.
The stock fell 23.3% in premarket trading to $33.18. Coming into Thursday, Teladoc shares have slumped nearly 53% this year.
Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]