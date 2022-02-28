Teladoc stock jumps after teaming up with Amazon Alexa

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc.

shot up 12.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of tele-healthcare services said it has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc.

Alexa on voice-activated virtual care services. The service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Amazon shares slipped 0.8% ahead of the open. Teladoc customers can say “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor” to an Echo device and customers will then get a call back on their Echo devices. The service will cost as low as $0 with insurance or $75 without insurance. “Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Amazon is yet another step in breaking down barriers to healthcare access,” said Teladoc Chief Product Officer Donna Boyer. “By introducing and integrating our virtual first care experience with Echo devices, we are providing an innovative and convenient way for users to connect with a doctor.” Teladoc’s stock has tumbled 35.5% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500

has lost 4.6%.