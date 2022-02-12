Text size





Teladoc stock is set for a big comeback, says Goldman Sachs.

stock has shed half its value in the past six months. An analyst at Goldman Sachs says it’s time to buy shares of the virtual-healthcare firm.

Teladoc (ticker: TDOC) stock was battered in 2021. Though memberships boomed as the pandemic unfolded in 2020, sending the stock up nearly 139% that year, such gains created a high bar that Teladoc struggled to clear the following year. Like many pandemic plays, the reopening and the tough comparisons for sales and memberships were too much for many investors to stomach. But Goldman analyst Cindy Motz thinks that can change.