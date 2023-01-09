Teladoc narrows revenue guidance for 2022, stock rallies

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc.

rallied about 9% in trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it narrowed revenue guidance for 2022 to $2.403 billion to $2.410 billion, from $2.395 billion to $2.410 billion, matching the FactSet consensus of $2.400 billion in sales for the year. William Blair analysts said the narrowed guidance is a “positive announcement.” Teladoc plans to share additional information about its fiscal performance during a presentation on Monday morning at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Teladoc’s stock is down 3.3% over the past three months, while the broader S&P 500

is up 4.0%.