Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama says gym beating is ’embarrassing’ for daughter

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s brutal gym beatdown has left his 7-year-old daughter feeling “embarrassed,” the girl’s mother has claimed.

Sara Molina, who shares 7-year-old Saraiyah with the troubled rapper, told TMZ that her ex’s ongoing antics have left the mom-and-daughter duo cringing.

The ex-con, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday after he was pummeled by “three or four thugs” in an LA Fitness bathroom in Florida.

Now, Molina says she’s disappointed that their child will eventually see what her dad has been up to.

She told the outlet it was “reckless” of the 26-year-old “GOOBA” performer not to have security with him, especially after he was thrown out of the World Baseball Classic last week.





TMZ/MEGA





iamsaramolinaa/Instagram

His ongoing feud with several other rappers has left Molina “concerned” over their daughter’s safety, she told the outlet.

What’s more, she claims the rapper hasn’t reached out to Saraiyah since late last year.

The “Fefe” performer also has a 3-year-old daughter, Briella, with a woman named Layna, who claimed for some time that he had neglected to meet Briella or pay child support.





Instagram/iamsaramolinaaa





iamsaramolinaa/Instagram

However, Tekashi reportedly met his little girl for the first time in April 2020, shortly after he was released from prison for racketeering and other charges.

Following Tuesday’s beatdown, it’s reported that the rainbow-haired rapper has no plans to beef up his security or flee Florida.

Graphic video of the beatdown circulated on social media, showing two men towering over 6ix9ine as he lies on the bathroom floor, trying to protect his head from the blows.

The men yell at him to “shut the f–k up” as one kicks his stomach and the other punches his head.

The Bushwick-born musician — who is infamous for avoiding decades behind bars in 2019 by snitching on his former Bloods gang pals, was left bloodied and bruised after the altercation.