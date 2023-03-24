Tekashi 6ix9ine refuses to leave Florida after brutal gym beating: report

Rainbow-haired rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has no plans to beef up his security or flee Florida after he was ferociously pummeled in the bathroom of a gym Tuesday.

The 26-year-old “GOOBA” performer isn’t worried about another attack and is eager to return to his normal life in South Florida, sources told TMZ.

The ex-con, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday after he was pounced on by a group of “three or four thugs” in an LA Fitness.

The Post has reached out to his reps for comment.

New evidence from the gym’s security camera suggests the men involved in Hernandez’s attack had a plan in place to find him at the gym. TMZ.com

The men yell at him to “shut the f–k up” as one kicks his stomach and the other punches his head.

The rapper’s face was left bloodied and bruised after the altercation. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said he was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just days before the attack, the Buchwick-born musician — who is infamous for getting out of decades behind bars in 2019 by snitching on his former Bloods gang pals — was thrown out of a Miami baseball stadium after causing a drunken ruckus.