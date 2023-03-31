Tekashi 6ix9ine attackers arrested after Florida gym attack

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection to the brutal beating of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside the bathroom of a Florida gym last week.

The trio of suspects – Rafael Medina Jr., 43, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, and Octavious Medina, 23 – were being booked into Palm Beach County Jail on robbery and assault charges, WPTV reported.

They were picked up by detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, according to the outlet.

6ix9ine, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was jumped last Tuesday inside an LA Fitness in southern Florida. Part of the attack went viral after it was posted online by OnlyInDade.

The 26-year-old rapper did not have security with him at the time of the attack, which left him with a bloodied face, injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.

Rafael Medina Jr. Octavious Medina.





Anthony Maldonado.





Police and EMS were called and the rapper was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

His alleged attackers are due to appear in court Friday, according to WPTV.