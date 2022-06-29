Teens target racist abuse at women in Muslim attire in Scotland

A woman and her friends wearing Muslim attire recently experienced racist abuse from a group of teenagers in Glasgow, Scotland.

One of the victims filmed the incident and shared on Instagram that they were verbally attacked on Saturday as they were walking in Glasgow Green, a park in the east end of Glasgow.

The footage shows a group of teenagers hurling racist slurs toward the victims, some of whom were wearing abayas, which are full-length garments often worn by Muslim women.

“Racially attacked by horrible girls in Glasgow green yesterday, they started shouting when my friends and I were waking [sic] past,” the Instagram user wrote. “They began to make Islamophobic remakes toward my friends wearing abayas. Absolutely disappointed #peoplemakeglasgow.”

At the start of the clip, three girls and one boy can be seen approaching the victims before the onslaught of verbal abuse starts.

One of the girls can be heard saying, “Are you going to hit me with your bomb?”

“Go back home, you ISIS b*tch,” adds another girl, who appears to also be recording the incident.

The girls can also be heard yelling “ISIS b*stard” and the n-word at the victims.

“Please bomb me,” says the boy, who then declares “You blood stupid” in a mock Asian accent.

The third girl walks away from the group, apparently refusing to participate in the harassment. The victim who posted about the incident shared on Instagram that the girl later apologized for her friends’ actions.

The video, which generated over 300,000 views in less than a day, sparked outrage among commenters.

“They are simply projecting their own self-hate onto you and it’s grim to watch let alone be on the receiving end of it,” a commenter wrote. “I’m sorry this happened and I hope you can disregard their disgusting remarks beautiful girl.”

Other users found the teenagers’ actions “vile” and “unacceptable.”

The local authorities purportedly did not have a record of the incident.

Featured image via Instagram