Teens charged in carjacking murder of Michigan’s Jack Snyder

A 17-year-old Michigan honor student was killed by two younger boys after leaving a birthday party and offering them a ride home out of the cold, authorities said.

Jack Snyder had just left his girlfriend’s birthday party Feb. 17 in Battle Creek when he offered two kids, ages 14 and 13, a ride during below-zero temperatures, according to WZZM-13.

He didn’t know the youths, who then allegedly tried to carjack Snyder — and then fatally shot him when he resisted, authorities said.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office charged Justice Chimner, 14, as an adult with felony murder, carjacking and two weapons-related violations, Fox-17 reported. He faces up to life in prison.

The 13-year old-suspect, who was not publicly identified, was charged with homicide, felony murder in the first degree and carjacking. Both teens are being held without bond at a youth detention center.

Snyder’s desire to help the teens led to his death, said Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case, according to the Daily Mail.





Jack Snyder died on Feb. 17 while driving home from a party.

“The victim was trying to be a Good Samaritan by giving them a ride with the cold temperatures,” he said. “I do know that he resisted the carjacking. So again, he was trying to help out but wasn’t just going to give over the car.”

Snyder, a senior at Battle Creek Central High School, was a “light-hearted, charismatic, athletic, and humorous” student athlete who was a member of the National Honor Society and played varsity soccer, according to his obituary.