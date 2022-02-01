Teenager helps sick kids one book at a time

Bravo

Emily Simpson Shows Her Newly Organized Pantry & Playroom: See Before & After Photos

Emily Simpson recently made some exciting changes to her home. In an Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member showed her pantry, writing, “Can’t wait for [Bee Organized SF Bay] to organize my pantry and kids’ toy closet tomorrow.” After the company’s visit, Emily was blown away by the results. “Wow! Look at that,” she said in a separate video. “Amazing.” As seen in her video, every single item in the pantry now has a specific, very organized place. A white over-the