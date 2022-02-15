Teen Wolf The Movie reveals cast, including Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed

The Teen Wolf movie is starting to come together.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced the cast for the film, now titled Teen Wolf The Movie, and it features more than a few familiar faces — including a couple of characters who will surprise fans. For one thing, Crystal Reed is set to return as Allison Argent, and Allison died tragically in the MTV show’s third season. Good luck figuring that one out.

The cast list also has a few names conspicuously absent, including Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles, and although he was no longer on the show when it ended, many fans had hoped Tyler Hoechlin’s Derek would make a return. But fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet: The news release says additional names will still be announced.

Teen Wolf

Dewey Nicks/MTV Crystal Reed and Tyler Posey on ‘Teen Wolf’

For now, the cast includes Reed as Allison, Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, J.R. Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

The film’s description reads: “In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

A release date for the movie has yet to be announced.

