Teen tennis player slaps opponent after loss at tournament in Ghana

Teen Tennis Player Slaps Opponent After Loss at Junior Tournament in Accra, Ghana

A 15-year-old French tennis player who lost a match in Accra, Ghana, was captured slapping his opponent in the face at the International Tennis Federation’s juniors tournament on April 4.This video, taken by Kenneth Kwesi Gibson, shows 15-year old Michael Kouame walk up to the net for a handshake and instead slap his winning Ghanaian opponent, Raphael Nii Ankrah.“We all expected a normal sportsmanship handshake,” Gibson said.Kouame – the No 1 seed heading into the tournament – is currently ranked No 589 on the ITF Junior Rankings, according to reports. Ankrah is ranked No 1,688. Credit: Kenneth Kwesi Gibson via Storyful

