Teen suspects arrested in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to Saturday’s shooting at a Sweet Sixteen celebration in Dadeville, Alabama that left four people dead and 32 injured.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, of Tuskeegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskeegee were both arrested on Tuesday.

Each teen was charged with four counts of reckless murder, Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama law enforcement agency said Wednesday.

“Make no mistake this is Alabama. If you pull out a gun and you start shooting people – we’re going to put you in jail.” Burkett said.

The state is asking that the teens be held with no bond.

According to Burkett, additional charges are pending.