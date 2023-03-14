Teen suspected of smuggling migrants leads Texas cops on high-speed chase: video

A Texas teenager suspected of smuggling migrants across the border led authorities on a high-speed chase that was caught on dashcam footage.

Lone Star State authorities eventually caught up with and arrested the 16-year-old boy after he crashed into a canal and made an unsuccessful run for it on March 8, according to police.

The suspected lead-footed smuggler led Texas Department of Safety troopers throughout Webb County, running red lights and even whizzing through a construction zone, state officials said.





The chase happened in a Texas border community on March 8. LtChrisOlivarez/Twitter





The SUV driver fled after the car drove into a ditch. LtChrisOlivarez/Twitter

Dashcam footage of the dramatic pursuit shows the chase taking place on at least one busy stretch of road and at one point, captures a patrol car rear-end the dark SUV.

Six illegal immigrants, including an infant, were found by authorities, the Texas DPS said.

The teen, who was not identified, but is from Laredo, was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

The six migrants were referred to US Border Patrol.





The driver behind the wheel was a 16-year-old suspect. LtChrisOlivarez/Twitter

Texas towns and cities near the southern border are known for dealing with frequent “bail-outs” where law enforcement officers spot suspected smugglers and attempt to pull the fleeing drivers over.

A month ago, more dashcam footage released by Texas officials showed a 15-year-old Mexican boy attempting to evade police before he crashed. The driver, along with the seven passengers that were in the country illegally, fled but were later caught.