Teen sentenced for sex attacks that sparked Loudoun County protests

The skirt-wearing Virginia schoolboy who sexually assaulted two classmates, sparking violent protests at school-board meetings, has been sent to a residential treatment facility.

The 15-year-old boy — who is not being named because of his age — was on Wednesday also placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life after the shocking attacks in two separate Loudoun County schools last year.

Judge Pamela Brooks said she had never before made such an order in a juvenile case — but knew she needed to after reviewing the results of his psychosexual and psychological evaluations.

“Yours scared me,” she said of the evaluations, without elaborating on what they found.

“I don’t know how else to put it. They scared me for yourself. They scared me for your family. They scared me for society,” the judge admitted.

The boy — who was just 14 at the time of the first attack, and wearing an ankle monitor during the second — was also put on probation until he is 18. He wept and hung his head on the table after being sentenced.

The Loudoun County teenager charged with sexual assault has been found guilty. Wikimedia / James H Dunning

The judge said her decision to send the boy to a residential treatment facility rather than juvenile jail was made only after the “very brave and generous” call from the victims and their families to get him help.

The victim of his first attack, who was 14 when assaulted in a school bathroom last May, told her abuser, “I could say you belong in a cell … I believe you belong in a program.”

The case sparked a political firestorm when Scott Smith, the father of the first victim, was wrestled to the ground and arrested at a fiery school board meeting in the progressive county.

The first attack was in a bathroom stall in Stone Bridge High School. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Despite his legitimate anguish at his daughter’s ordeal at the hands of the “scary” boy who was still free, Smith’s arrest was then used as an example of unruly parents who were likened to domestic terrorists.

It also led to numerous calls for top officials to quit or be fired amid claims of a coverup.

The Smiths had described the boy as “gender fluid.” That was never raised during his trial, although the court was told he was wearing a skirt at the time of the first attack, in a bathroom stall in Stone Bridge High School.

Scott Smith was wrestled to the ground and arrested at a fiery school board meeting. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Smith told the court that Wednesday’s hearing was the first time he had ever seen his daughter’s attacker, telling the boy, “You disgust me.”

But he added, “You could change. I don’t believe you’re a monster … I thought you’d look like a monster, but you don’t.”

The other victim, who was also 15, spoke of the trauma she has suffered since the attack last October.

The assaults sparked violent protests at school-board meetings. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The attacked occurred at two separate Loudoun County schools last year. Wikipedia / @Vahurzpu

She said she had befriended the fiend even though he wore an ankle monitor in their Broad Run High School, where he had been transferred to after his first attack five months earlier.

“Why me? Did I look like an easy target?” she asked him. “I feel like all of this has pushed me back into my shell I worked so hard to get out of.”

Before he was sentenced, the boy apologized to the girls and their families, looking at them directly but not saying their names. He said he hadn’t realized how he had hurt them until he heard their statements.

“I will never hurt anyone like this again,” he vowed.

With Post wires