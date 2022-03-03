Teen Mom ‘s Farrah Abraham Checks Into Trauma Treatment Center

Farrah Abraham is taking time out of the spotlight to better herself.

On March 2, the former Teen Mom star announced on Instagram that she will be entering a trauma treatment center for 28 days in hopes of improving her physical and mental health.

“I am taking time for my healing,” Farrah shared in a video. “I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

The MTV reality star continued, “No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years.”

As for why Farrah wanted to share the news with the world, the 30-year-old explained that she spoke out before somebody “could make up anything.”

“I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition,” she said. “Sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, untraumatize themselves and I hope you can look into a trauma treatment center near you and get the help and support that you deserve and I look forward to a brighter future for my family, my work colleagues and for my career.”

Fans first met Farrah when she documented her journey to motherhood on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Cameras rolled as she mourned the passing of Derek Underwood, the father of her child, who died in a car accident. Farrah later gave birth to the couple’s now 13-year-old daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham.

In October 2017, Farrah claimed she was fired from MTV’s Teen Mom OG because of her work in adult entertainment.

But in February, she briefly appeared on Teen Mom: Family Reunion where she got into some drama with several cast members.

For now, Farrah said she is determined to put all professional responsibilities to the side so she can focus on herself.

“It’s been a journey to get here and sometimes it’s hard to step away from work,” Farrah explained. “I’m a workaholic but it has really affected my life and I don’t want that anymore.”