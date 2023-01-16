Teen mom and baby among six shot dead inside California home

Six people, including a 17-year-old girl and her 6-month-old baby, were found shot dead inside a California home overnight in a suspected gang killing, officials said.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the mass shooting occurred at an address on Harvest Avenue in Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses who called 911 initially reported the incident as an “active shooter situation” because of how many shots rang out, reported the station ABC30.

When deputies arrived, they observed three victims in the doorway of the home. Three additional victims were found inside.

Five of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at a hospital.

According to investigators, one of those killed was an elderly woman who was shot in her sleep.

Deputies said the teen mom and the infant had been shot in the head, and an elderly woman was killed in her sleep. KFSN

Deputies said the teen mom and the infant had been shot in the head. They have yet to be named.

Two additional people who were inside the house at the time of the slaughter survived by hiding, said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

As day broke, officers remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

According to cops, the mass shooting was possibly gang-related and came a week after a drug raid on the house. KFSN

Authorities said they believe the massacre was carried out by at least two gunmen, and that it was possibly gang-related and not random.

A week ago, a search warrant was executed at that same residence in connection with a drug investigation.