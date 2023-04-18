Teen dead, 3 hurt after stabbing suspect crashes in front of California HS

A 15-year-old boy died and three other teenagers were injured after a driver wanted for a stabbing at a California Walmart plowed into pedestrians outside of a high school on Tuesday.

The mayhem began when a customer allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee inside a store in Simi Valley around 2:45 p.m. before fleeing in a white Toyota Camry, police said.

The employee, who suffered at least one stab wound, was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

About an hour after the stabbing, police learned of a rollover crash near Westlake High School involving the same vehicle operated by the stabbing suspect, cops said.

The driver — whose name has not yet been released — plowed into a group of teenagers, hitting at least four. It’s not clear what caused the crash.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the crash. A 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and another 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in various conditions, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told KTLA.





Two teens have already been released from the hospital while another remains in critical condition, officials said.





The cause of the crash was unclear, but police said they are investigating the motive behind the stabbing and crash.

Two of those injured have already been treated and released, while another remains in critical condition, KABC reported.

The driver, who is in police custody, was also taken to the hospital.

Westlake Sophomore Erik Bergh said one of the victims is a friend of his and that he was nearly hit himself.

“I was walking with friends and I think I was turned around at that moment and then the next moment, I think I hear like, very loud, higher screeching,” he told ABC.

“It sounds like a car’s on the sidewalk and then I hear people screaming and running and then I turn around and I just see this big car barreling towards me and there’s debris flying everywhere.”





