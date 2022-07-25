Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

A teen is under arrest after allegedly threatening a Keolis conductor with a knife over the weekend.

MBTA Transit Police say the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the South Station Commuter Rail station. According to authorities, the conductor told police he was trying to be helpful and had asked a young woman where she was going to try and make sure she was on the right train.

That was when a 17-year-old suspect confronted the conductor, asking him, “why you talking to my shorty?”, according to transit officials.

Police say the victim tried explaining the situation to the suspect, who then allegedly brandished a knife and began moving aggressively towards him. The victim then broke away and called police, who arrived shortly thereafter and placed the teen under arrest.

While being arrested, the suspect shouted at officers, “you can’t arrest me, I’m only 17,” according to Transit Police.

The teen was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

