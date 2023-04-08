Tee times, TV schedule and more heading into Augusta National

The first major championship of the year is finally here.

Follow The Masters live.

The golf world has landed at Augusta National this week for the Masters. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the iconic tournament this week:

Tournament basics

The Masters

April 6-9

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Par 72 | 7,510 yards

Purse: $15 million

FedExCup points for winner: 600

Betting favorites, via BetMGM: Scottie Scheffler (+700), Rory McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+800)

The first round of the Masters will kick off on Thursday at Augusta National. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

How to watch the Masters

First Round | Thursday, April 6

Network: ESPN

Time: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves

Second Round | Friday, April 7

Network: ESPN

Time: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves

Third Round | Saturday, April 8

Network CBS

Time: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner

Final Round | Sunday, April 9

Network CBS

Time: 2 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner

Notable tee times

First and second round tee times were released on Tuesday. Here are a few notable ones this week.

All times ET

7:40 a.m. Gary Player (Honorary Starter) Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter) Tom Watson (Honorary Starter)

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Xander Schauffele

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spain), Cameron Young

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Korea)

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), Justin Rose (England)

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, *Sam Bennett

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m. Tom Kim (Korea), Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland), Sam Burns

2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tony Finau

For all tee times, click here.