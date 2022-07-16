Tee times, TV channel, streaming info for Sunday at St. Andrews

The Claret Jug is on the line. Who will hoist the British Open trophy?

Will it be Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy? Or will it be Norway’s Viktor Hovland? Both are tied atop the leaderboard at 16-under-par heading into the fourth and final round of the 150th Open Championship in Scotland on Sunday.

But don’t count out the Camerons – Australian Cameron Smith and American Cameron Young – just yet. Smith entered Saturday with the lead but it disappeared after a less-than-stellar third round, where he shot 1-over-par with two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey .

“It wasn’t my day. To get something like that (on No. 13) after an already frustrating 11 or 12 holes,” Smith said. “It was quite frustrating.”

Smith is tied in third place with Young at 12-under-par.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth and final round of the British Open:

2022 British Open third round time, TV, streaming info

The fourth round will air on USA Network from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET. Coverage will pick back up on NBC from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Peacock has an open live stream running from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Round 4 can also be streamed on NBC.com/live, starting at 7 a.m. ET, and Fubo TV.

Fourth round tee times for 2022 British Open

All times Eastern

2:20 a.m. – Sam Bairstow

2:30 a.m. – Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

2:40 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

2:50 a.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

3:10 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

3:25 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

3:35 a.m. – Aaron Jarvis, Jordan Smith

3:45 a.m. – Barclay Brown, Danny Willett

3:55 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

4:05 a.m. – Lars van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

4:15 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

4:30 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

4:40 a.m. – Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

4:50 a.m. – Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

5:00 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Thirston Lawrence

5:10 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

5:20 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, John Parry

5:40 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

5:50 a.m. – Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

6:00 a.m. – David Carey, Lee Westwood

6:10 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim

6:20 a.m. – Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli

6:30 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

6:45 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

6:55 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

7:05 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

7:15 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

7:25 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

7:35 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

7:55 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

8:05 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:15 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

8:25 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

8:35 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

8:45 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

9:00 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

9:10 a.m. — Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:20 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

9:30 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

9:40 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

9:50 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

