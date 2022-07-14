Tee times, TV channel, streaming info for Friday at St. Andrews

The second round of the 150th Open Championship tees Friday on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. The final men’s major of 2022 got off to an exciting start on Thursday.

After Round 1, American Cameron Young leads all golfers. The rookie is currently sitting at 8-under-par. Following Young is Open Championship favorite Rory McIlroy, who had a strong showing in the first round and sits alone in second place at 6-under and Cameron Smith is in third place after putting five under par.

Tiger Woods has struggled to find his footing early. The three-time Open champion is currently tied for 184th at 6-over.

Cameron Young tees off on the 15th hole during the first round.

British Open second round time, TV info

The first round will air on USA Network from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Peacock has an open live stream running from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Peacock will also host alternate streams dedicated to featured groups beginning at 3 a.m. and featured holes at 5:30 a.m.

Second round tee times for 2022 British Open

All times Eastern, (A indicates amateur)

1:35 a.m. – Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

1:46 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (A)

1:57 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

2:08 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

2:19 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

2:30 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

2:41 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A)

2:52 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A)

3:03 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

3:14 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

3:25 a.m. – Scottie Schefer, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

3:36 a.m. – Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A)

3:47 a.m. – Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Aaron Rai

4:03 a.m. – David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

4:14 a.m. – Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

4:25 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

4:36 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A)

4:47 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

4:58 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

5:09 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

5:18 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

5:31 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala

5:42 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffn

5:53 a.m. – John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

6:04 a.m. – Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie

6:15 a.m. – Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

6:36 a.m. – Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6:47 a.m. – Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A)

6:58 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7:08 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7:19 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7:30 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

7:41 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

7:53 a.m. – John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

8:04 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8:15 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Rikuya Hoshino

8:26 a.m. – Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8:37 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8:48 a.m. – Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9:04 a.m. – Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9:15 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9:26 a.m. – Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

9:37 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9:48 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim

9:59 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:10 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10:21 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

10:32 a.m.– Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10:43 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10:54 a.m. – Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11:05 a.m.– Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11:16 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

