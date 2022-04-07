Tee times, TV and streaming info for the first round at August National

Editor’s note: Thunderstorms at Augusta National have delayed the start of the 2022 Masters by 30 minutes. Add 30 minutes to all tee times below.

The PGA’s first major gets underway on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club as 91 players, including six amateurs, vie to conquer the 7,510 yard course and take home the Green Jacket at the Masters.

Hideki Matsuyama won last year’s tournament with a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris and will attempt to become the first golfer to score back-to-back victories since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2001 and 2002.

The playing status of Woods is another top storyline as he continues to work his way back to playing after severe leg injuries suffered in an automobile accident in February 2021. But during a press conference on Tuesday, Woods said he felt like he was going to play — 25 years after his first Masters victory in 1997. Woods has a tee time on Thursday at 10:34 a.m. ET.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Thursday’s first-round at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:

Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with the green jacket after winning The Masters on April 11, 2021.

What time does the Masters start?

Thursday’s action kicks off at 7:40 a.m. ET with honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson (ESPN and Masters.com).

The first round begins at 8 a.m. ET with Jose Maria Olazabal and J. J. Spaun the first golfers to tee off.

How to watch on TV

ESPN will broadcast live coverage of the first round from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET and a replay from 8-11 p.m. ET.

A Spanish-language simulcast will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

How to stream

Live action from the first round can be live streamed at Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN+ beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the options including featured groups, holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and holes 15 and 16.

Paramount+ will stream first-round highlights beginning at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Weather forecast

Thursday’s forecast for Augusta, Georgia calls for rain in the very early morning, turning to partly cloudy skies in the a.m. hours and temperaturs in the mid 60s. The sun will roll in by the mid afternoon. High temperature is expected to be 73, with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph, and gusts of up to 15 mph.

First round tee times

(All times Eastern)

8 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal, J. J. Spaun

8:11 AM: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington

8:22 AM: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka

8:33 AM: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo

8:44 AM: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer

8:55 AM: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford

9:06 AM: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman

9:17 AM: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim

9:39 AM: Luke List, Matthew Wolff

9:50 AM: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak

10:01 AM: Max Homa, Kevin Na

10:12 AM: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger

10:23 AM: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith

10:34 AM: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen

10:45 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

10:56 AM: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

11:18 AM: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad

11:29 AM: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen

11:40 AM: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:51 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre

12:02 PM: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose

12:13 PM: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley

12:24 PM: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power

12:35 PM: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

12:57 PM: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson

1:08 PM: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters

1:19 PM: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton

1:30 PM: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel

1:41 PM: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay

1:52 PM: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

2:03 PM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

