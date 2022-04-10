Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday at Augusta National

A green jacket is up for grabs at Augusta National on Sunday.

Although world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looked well on his way to his first-ever major championship, he faltered late in the third round and shot three bogeys on his last five holes. Scheffler will begin Sunday’s final round just three strokes ahead of Cameron Smith.

Tiger Woods is out of contention after shooting his worst-ever score at the Masters on Saturday, posting a 6-over-par 78. But the five-time Masters champion is looking to finish the tournament strong, a feat in itself 14 months after a horrific car accident.

Woods is scheduled to tee off Sunday at 10:50 a.m. ET, alongside reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm. Scheffler and Smith will tee off at 2:40 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s final-round action at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:

What TV channel will broadcast the Masters on Sunday?

Sunday’s fourth and final round will be broadcast on CBS from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

How to stream the Masters on Sunday?

Live action from the fourth and final round of the Masters can be live streamed at Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, beginning Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

What’s the weather forecast at the Masters for Sunday?

The expected forecast in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday calls for sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees.

Fourth-round tee times

(All times Eastern)

10:10 AM: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

10:20 AM: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

10:30 AM: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

10:40 AM: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

10:50 AM: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

11:00 AM: Russell Henle, Daniel Berger

11:10 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner

11:20 AM: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11:30 AM: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

11:50 AM: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 PM: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:10 PM: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

12:20 PM: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

12:30 PM: J. J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee

12:40 PM: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

12:50 PM: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

1:00 PM: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

1:10 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1:30 PM: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1:40 PM: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1:50 PM: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

2:00 PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

2:10 PM: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

2:20 PM: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

2:30 PM: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowr

2:40 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

