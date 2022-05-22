Tee times, featured groups, TV and streaming info for Sunday’s final round

The Wanamaker Trophy will be hoisted on Sunday evening as the PGA Championship is one round away from crowning a winner. And it could be a first-time PGA Tour winner at that.

The leaderboard heading into the final round is topped by a handful of unknowns.

Rookie Mito Pereira enters the final round with a three-shot lead. The 27-year-old from Santiago, Chile, has shot three consecutive rounds under 70, leading the field at 9 under. Pereira will tee off in the final pairing with 27-year-old Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, who also shot three rounds under 70 and sits at 6 under par.

The penultimate pairing features Will Zalatoris, the second-round leader and 2021 Masters runner-up. The Wake Forest grad, 25, will hit the tee box with fellow Demon Deacon and 25-year-old Cameron Young. Zalatoris is three shots off the lead, and Young is four.

One player you will not see on Sunday is four-time Wanamaker Trophy winner and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the tournament shortly after his brutal and painful third round ended Saturday.

Mito Pereira, left, shakes hands with Will Zalatoris after putting on the 18th green during the third round. Zalatoris will start in the second-to-last group and Pereira the final group on Sunday.

WHO IS MITO PEREIRA: Unheralded rookie leads PGA Championship

TIGER WOODS: Withdraws from PGA Championship after painful third round

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Purse is tournament-record $15 million; $2.7 million to winner

LEADERBOARD: Follow the scores here

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to watch

Coverage of the final round will begin on ESPN at 10 a.m. ET and run through 1 p.m. ET. CBS will then take over broadcast coverage from 1-7 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will have post-tournament coverage from 7-9 p.m. ET, and CBS Sports Network will have a replay of the final round beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Joe Buck & Michael Collins will host an alternate telecast on ESPN from 9 to 10 a.m. ET.

How to stream

Final round featured groups and featured holes will begin streaming 8 a.m. ET until the end of play on ESPN+.

Story continues

The alternate Buck & Collins telecast will begin streaming at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app (Paramount+ Premium login required) will pick up streaming at 1 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the round.

Weather report

Play will begin under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. By the time the leaders tee off in the early afternoon, sunshine will prevail, pushing temperatures to the mid- to high-60s. With no rain in the forecast, it should be a delightful day on the golf course.

Tee times and pairings

8 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8:09 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire

8:18 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

8:27 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

8:36 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim

8:45 a.m. – Justin Harding, Jon Rahm

8:55 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

9:05 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok

9:15 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris

9:25 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel

9:35 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman

9:45 a.m. – Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

9:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

10:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m. – Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:25 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

10:45 a.m. – Brian Harman, Luke List

10:55 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

11:05 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch

11:15 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

11:25 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley

11:35 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastián Muñoz

11:45 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

11:55 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m. – Laurie Canter, Justin Rose

12:15 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

12:25 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

12:35 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

12:45 p.m. – Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy

12:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge

1:05 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

1:25 p.m. – Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:35 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

1:55 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

2:05 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas

2:15 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

2:25 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

2:35 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PGA Championship 2022 final round tee times, TV and streaming schedule