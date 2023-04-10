Teddy Sears & Tamberla Perry Join NBC Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Teddy Sears (American Horror Stories) and Tamberla Perry (All-American: Homecoming) have landed roles in the NBC medical drama pilot Wolf starring Zachary Quinto.

From writer/executive producer Michael Grassi, Wolf is inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks. It follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Sears will play Dr. Josh Nichols, a neurosurgeon who left a private practice in San Francisco to work at Bronx General. Josh is clinical, exacting, and relies on technology to treat his patients— the opposite of Dr. Wolf. The two will go toe-to-toe and develop a competitive relationship full of tension.

Perry will play Dr. Carol Pierce, the head of psychology at Bronx General Hospital and Wolf’s longtime friend. She works as one of the most sought-after psychiatrists in the city while also navigating a strained personal relationship at the hospital. She recruits Wolf to work alongside her at Bronx General to create a neuropsychology dream team, helping patients who have been deemed hopeless.

Director Lee Toland Krieger executive produces Wolf alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions. Additionally, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate EP via Fabel Entertainment, as well as Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis and Will Tennant for The Imaginarium. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Sears most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories for Hulu. Previous credits include The Politician, The Flash, Masters of Sex, American Crime Story: Impeachment, Raising the Bar, Mad Men and Ugly Betty. On the film side, Sears has appeared in Nine Lives, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld; Curve, opposite Julianne Hough; and A Single Man, directed by Tom Ford. Sears is repped by APA and Vic Ramos Management.

Perry is set to recur in the Hulu drama series Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem and can next be seen opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone. Previous TV credits include APB, All-American: Homecoming, The Good Lord Bird, The Good Fight, Bosch and How to Get Away with Murder. She is repped by Stewart Talent and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.