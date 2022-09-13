Teddy Gentry, founding member of country band Alabama, is arrested on a drug charge

Bass player Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the Grammy-winning country band Alabama, was arrested on Monday and charged with a misdemeanor drug offense, jail records show.

Gentry, 70, was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 a.m. on Monday and released at 11:06 a.m., records showed.

Gentry could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday at phone numbers connected to his Fort Payne home in nearby DeKalb County.

A representative for the band also could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Alabama has been playing for decades but was at its peak in the early and mid-1980s, winning vocal group of the year from the Country Music Awards for three consecutive years between 1981-83.

It won the CMA’s album of the year in 1983 for “The Closer You Get.” The song also earned the group a Grammy in 1984 for best country performance by a duo or group. Alabama won in the same category the previous year for “Mountain Music.”

The band, which was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, still tours. Its next gig is scheduled for Sept. 23 at Ball Arena in Denver.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com